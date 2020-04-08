Labyrinth children's storybook coming this fall

I haven't received an advance copy of Labyrinth: The ABC Storybook [Amazon] so will have to preorder it just like you. The ToughPigs Muppet fan site posted a sneak preview.

Sometimes Muppet fans get really lucky. Not only are we getting a new book based on Jim Henson’s classic film Labyrinth, but the whole thing is written and illustrated by one of the best artistic talents in the business.

Luke Flowers, who recently illustrated the gorgeous storybook adaptation of The Muppet Christmas Carol, will be releasing a brand new storybook recounting the story of Labyrinth in alphabetical order!

The book will be in stores and online on September 29th, retailing for $18.99.