/ David Pescovitz / 10:57 am Wed Apr 8, 2020

Watch the epic silent film The Ten Commandments (1923)

In celebration of Passover, I suggest watching The Ten Commandments, Cecil B. DeMille's 1923 epic silent film version of the biblical Exodus story (plus a related modern story that I never bothered to watch.) The parting of the Red Sea sequence is absolutely magnificent and worth the cost of admission alone.

As you may recall, just a few years ago archaeologists excavated the "Lost City of DeMille," the Egyptian set for the film buried for almost 100 years in the sand dunes of Santa Barbara County, California.

(Thanks, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie!)