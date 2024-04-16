Rust armorer gets 18 months in jail

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, convicted of manslaughter for her sloppy handling of guns and ammunition on the movie set after star Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is off to jail for 18 months. It's the maximum sentence—the judge was clearly displeased.
"I did not hear you take accountability in your allocution. You said you were sorry, but not (that) you were sorry for what you did," Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said in announcing the sentence."You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon," the judge said. "But for you, Ms. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner, and a little boy would have his mother." Gutierrez Reed, 26, had no visible reaction to the sentence. She was taken from the courtroom after the sentence was announced.
Baldwin himself goes on trial soon. And the movie is coming out. Previously:
An assistant director on the movie, David Halls, pleaded guilty last year to a charge of negligence and was sentenced to probation. Alec Baldwin, who fired the shot, goes on trial this summer and will face the same judge, charge, witnesses and evidence. Though he was not personally responsible for it being loaded, he has mouthed off repeatedly since shooting Hutchins and seems likely to display his personality to jurors in court, increasing the likelihood of conviction.