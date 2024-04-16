Rust armorer gets 18 months in jail

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, convicted of manslaughter for her sloppy handling of guns and ammunition on the movie set after star Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is off to jail for 18 months. It's the maximum sentence—the judge was clearly displeased.

"I did not hear you take accountability in your allocution. You said you were sorry, but not (that) you were sorry for what you did," Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said in announcing the sentence."You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon," the judge said. "But for you, Ms. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner, and a little boy would have his mother." Gutierrez Reed, 26, had no visible reaction to the sentence. She was taken from the courtroom after the sentence was announced.

Baldwin himself goes on trial soon. And the movie is coming out.