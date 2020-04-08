What happens when you shoot a Nerf bullet backward while driving the bullet's speed

If you are a fan of the book Thinking Physics , you might like this episode of The Action Lab, in which the Action Man tests "the laws of physics to show what happens if you fire a bullet backwards and you are traveling at the same speed forward. Will the bullet just fall to the ground?"

Undersea telescope seeks out dark matter More than 125 of these curious soccer ball-sized glass spheres hang near the floor of the Mediterranean Sea. Even though they’re deep underwater, they’re keeping a constant vigil for neutrinos, particles that may be evidence of dark matter, supernovae, and neutron stars far off in intergalactic space. Eventually, the Cubic Kilometer Neutrino Telescope (KM3NeT) will […] READ THE REST

Freeman Dyson as remembered by Tim O'Reilly Legendary physicist and mathematician Freeman Dyson, whose mind-blowing work ranged from quantum electrodynamics to nuclear engineering to the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, died last week at 96-years-old. Tim O’Reilly just published a tribute to Dyson’s genius, curiosity, kindness and unique lens on, well, everything. From O’Reilly Radar: When I interviewed Freeman on stage at OSCON […] READ THE REST

Chaotic pendulum wanders field of magnets Markhacks creates cardboard pendulums and such. Here’s one with a bunch of bothersome magnets underneath the weight. I made another pendulum of cardboard. Using multiple magnets with reversed polarity causes chaotic motion. READ THE REST

The Kitchen Cube might just bring you back to cooking again While all the downsides of stay-at-home orders and social distancing are evident, there are at least a few small silver linings to come out of all this. For many, this time spent indoors has meant a happy reintroduction to your very own kitchen. You know your kitchen. It’s usually the place that holds all your […] READ THE REST

Get all the Photoshop and Lightroom training you need to create glorious images Have you ever had more time to hone in on fine details than right now? Sure, at first glance, this might not seem like the time to get tripped up on the nitty-gritty of minutia. But how often are you ever going to have this much time to really stop and think about hows and […] READ THE REST