/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:40 am Wed Apr 8, 2020

What happens when you shoot a Nerf bullet backward while driving the bullet's speed

If you are a fan of the book Thinking Physics, you might like this episode of The Action Lab, in which the Action Man tests "the laws of physics to show what happens if you fire a bullet backwards and you are traveling at the same speed forward. Will the bullet just fall to the ground?"