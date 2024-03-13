Webb space telescope confirms Hubble's view of universe's rate of expansion

The rate the universe is expanding, the Hubble constant, is confirmed by data observed by the Webb space telescope.
The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has confirmed that the Hubble Space Telescope's keen eye was right all along, erasing any lingering doubt about Hubble's measurements.
NASA explains:
The puzzle, called the "Hubble Tension," is that the current rate of the expansion of the universe is faster than what astronomers expect it to be, based on the universe's initial conditions and our present understanding of the universe's evolution.
Scientists using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and many other telescopes consistently find a number that does not match predictions based on observations from ESA's (European Space Agency's) Planck mission. Does resolving this discrepancy require new physics? Or is it a result of measurement errors between the two different methods used to determine the rate of expansion of space?
In other words, it wasn't a measurement error. So new physics it is.
