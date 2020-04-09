Face Mask Anarchy: When life gives you lemons, improvise.

Until N95's are available for everyone who needs them, you gotta do what you gotta do. @tifffanycuh has collected some the of the best (note: "best" as it's used here is not a safety classification!) improvised covid-19 face masks.

"I don't know what day of the week it is" song View this post on Instagram TAG A FRIEND IF U AGREE 😩 A post shared by Danny Casale (@coolman_coffeedan) on Apr 7, 2020 at 10:05am PDT Danny Casale, coolman_coffeedan on Instagram, made this perfect animated song to summarize his experience of life under rona lockdown. READ THE REST

6.6m joined unemployed line last week, more than expected 6.6m Americans signed on last week, bringing the unemployed total to 17m. The record week almost matches thew week before, when nearly 7m applied for benefits, and the week before that, when more than 3m lost their jobs. Experts had predicted a 5m jump, and the larger toll signals a worse economic downturn than expected. […] READ THE REST

Remix of bug-eyed megapreacher ranting about Covid-19 Kenneth Copeland is one of the worst: a private-jetting prosperity-gospel slime who, for his latest trick, falsely claims to heal people of coronavirus through their televisions. Today, however, he is the star of the hottest track since that time Barney the purple dinosaur sang Straight Outta Compton. READ THE REST

This $14 training course can help you master all things Google Analytics Believe it or not, you can still score a new job in the midst of the pandemic. There are a bunch of industries under more demand stress than ever that have an immediate need to grow. Regardless of the specific role needed or company that’s hiring, one skill that can only help you score an […] READ THE REST

This package can turn your smartphone into a one-stop video production house If you’ve ever tried to shoot your own videos, you know the equipment costs to do it right can mount up quickly. Even if you’re fine with capturing video on your trusty smartphone, you still need a mount to keep your phone in place. And you’ll need a mic to augment your smartphone’s not so […] READ THE REST