/ Matt Maranian / 4:52 am Thu Apr 9, 2020

Face Mask Anarchy: When life gives you lemons, improvise.

Until N95's are available for everyone who needs them, you gotta do what you gotta do. @tifffanycuh has collected some the of the best (note: "best" as it's used here is not a safety classification!) improvised covid-19 face masks.