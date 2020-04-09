/ David Pescovitz / 11:03 am Thu Apr 9, 2020

Thomas Kinkade painting of toilet paper available as puzzle and print for charity

The Kinkade Family Foundation turned up this Thomas Kincade unseen masterpiece "Untitled (Toilet Paper)," c. 1978, oil on canvas, 8" x 10, and have issued it as a puzzle and print. The proceeds benefit the New Art Dealers Alliance's (NADA) fund to support galleries impacted by COVID-19.

The canvas print is $150.00 unframed and $750 framed. The 100-piece puzzle is $45.00.