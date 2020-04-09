Thomas Kinkade painting of toilet paper available as puzzle and print for charity

The Kinkade Family Foundation turned up this Thomas Kincade unseen masterpiece "Untitled (Toilet Paper)," c. 1978, oil on canvas, 8" x 10, and have issued it as a puzzle and print. The proceeds benefit the New Art Dealers Alliance's (NADA) fund to support galleries impacted by COVID-19.

Recently discovered: Eiffel's drawings for a slightly different Statue of Liberty In 2018, Barry Lawrence Ruderman, a rare map dealer from California, bought a folder of documents and blueprints related to the Statue of Liberty. What they didn’t realize is that the lot contained almost two dozen original engineering drawings for the Statue produced by Gustav Eiffel’s workshop. Ruderman and Alex Clausen, director of Ruderman’s gallery, […] READ THE REST

Artist reimagines classic horror films as vintage Disney children's books Swedish artist Daniel Björk is the mad mind behind these wonderfully evil visions of classic horror films reimagined as Disney’s Wonderful World of Reading vintage children’s books. My wish upon a star is that they were real! See more at Björk’s Instagram. READ THE REST

Noah Wall paints audio portraits using the structures of New York Noah Wall, the artist and musician responsible for the highly-recommended Grotesque Tables II (and who has collaborated with David Byrne, St. Vincent, David Lynch, Maya Lin, and many others) wrote to tell us about his most recent project, an EP entitled Alloys. Like so many, I’ve been inside my apartment for almost a month, handling […] READ THE REST

This $14 training course can help you master all things Google Analytics Believe it or not, you can still score a new job in the midst of the pandemic. There are a bunch of industries under more demand stress than ever that have an immediate need to grow. Regardless of the specific role needed or company that’s hiring, one skill that can only help you score an […] READ THE REST

This package can turn your smartphone into a one-stop video production house If you’ve ever tried to shoot your own videos, you know the equipment costs to do it right can mount up quickly. Even if you’re fine with capturing video on your trusty smartphone, you still need a mount to keep your phone in place. And you’ll need a mic to augment your smartphone’s not so […] READ THE REST