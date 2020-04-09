What the hell are Git and GitHub?

Have you ever read about an interesting app, only to click the link and find yourself on a GitHub page? If you're a coder, then you will be happy about it, but if you're like me, you will scratch your head for a while, open the readme file, and start copying and pasting linux commands into a terminal window with fingers crossed. Even after watching this video I will keep doing this, but at least I know what GitHub is now.

Big list of open-source MacOS apps Serhii Londar (Patreon) maintains a list of open-source applications available for MacOS. Unlike some similar guides, it’s exhaustive rather than curated, and easy to reference in a single, well-organized HTML page. List of awesome open source applications for macOS. This list contains a lot of native, and cross-platform apps. The main goal of this repository […] READ THE REST

Learn about adjustment layers and layer masks in Photoshop I’ve been using Photoshop for years, but I don’t know what I’m doing. When I get stuck, I often turn to the YouTube channel Phlearn to learn how to do something. In this easy-to-understand 10-minute video, I learned how to use adjustment layers to make changes to all colors in an image and how to […] READ THE REST

Windows 95 turned into a native app Windows 95, that most beautiful of operating systems, has been turned into an application. It’s available to download for MacOS, Linux and, indeed, modern editions of Windows. Tom Warren writes: Slack developer Felix Rieseberg is responsible for this glorious app, based on an existing web project that supports Windows 95, Windows 98, and a whole […] READ THE REST

This $14 training course can help you master all things Google Analytics Believe it or not, you can still score a new job in the midst of the pandemic. There are a bunch of industries under more demand stress than ever that have an immediate need to grow. Regardless of the specific role needed or company that’s hiring, one skill that can only help you score an […] READ THE REST

This package can turn your smartphone into a one-stop video production house If you’ve ever tried to shoot your own videos, you know the equipment costs to do it right can mount up quickly. Even if you’re fine with capturing video on your trusty smartphone, you still need a mount to keep your phone in place. And you’ll need a mic to augment your smartphone’s not so […] READ THE REST