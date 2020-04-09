/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:43 am Thu Apr 9, 2020

What the hell are Git and GitHub?

Have you ever read about an interesting app, only to click the link and find yourself on a GitHub page? If you're a coder, then you will be happy about it, but if you're like me, you will scratch your head for a while, open the readme file, and start copying and pasting linux commands into a terminal window with fingers crossed. Even after watching this video I will keep doing this, but at least I know what GitHub is now.