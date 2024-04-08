Re:AMP implements classic music player WinAMP on modern Macs

Re:AMP is a modern implementation of the fast, simple, handsome y2k-era music player Winamp, by Alexander Vasilchenko. To whip this llama's ass you'll be needing a Mac. For Windows, check out WACUP. On the web, Webamp. [via Hacker News]

Re:AMP is a fast, flexible, high-fidelity music player for macOS X, fully written in Swift. Re:Amp supports a lot of audio formats, custom interfaces called skins from classic Winamp. Re:Amp is freeware. Please leave you feedback in our forum or via mail. If you like re:AMP, please consider a small donation to help us pay our bills here. Thank you for any donation!