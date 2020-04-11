Buddhist monk reminding us: "We all live in a yellow submarine"

Who knew that THIS was the sound of one hand clapping?
And as if that wasn't enough delight for the day:
Image: YouTube
Who is the best Hungarian Beatles tribute band? This is a question musicologists have argued about for years, but more than a few agree that The Bits are worthy contendors for the title. Above, a pandemic inspired “I Wanna Wash My Hands.” Below, a social distanced version of “Come Together,” retitled “Don’t Come Together.” Image: […]
The Beatles: The Singles Collection is an upcoming box set of 23 vinyl 7-inch discs, including all 22 singles issued in the UK between 1962 and 1970. You can pre-order on Amazon for These singles, plus an exclusive new double A-side single for the mid-1990s-issued tracks “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love,” are newly […]
