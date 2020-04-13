Disney+ covered up Daryl Hannah's bare butt in Splash

If you watch Splash, the 1984 mermaid rom-com starring Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah, on Disney+, you'll be alerted that the film, rated PG when it was first released, has now "been modified from its original version. It has been edited for content." One piece of content that's been modified is Daryl Hannah's butt. Rather than cut her butt though, Disney+ attempted something much more delicate...

