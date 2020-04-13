/ Rob Beschizza / 6:00 am Mon Apr 13, 2020

Name every 24 bit RGB color

There are more than 16m colors addressable at the standard 24-bits of depth, and barely a handful have proper names. Color Names sets out of remedy this historical failure of imagination, and is accepting nominations. It feeds you unnamed colors and you suggest a name.

I've added a few, shown here; you can go and vote on the latest submissions.