Unusual punishment for foreign tourists in India caught violating national lockdown

Uttarakhand: 10 foreign nationals who were caught strolling along the bank of river Ganga in Rishikesh were made to write "I didn't follow lockdown rules, I am sorry', for 500 times as a punishment for violating #CoronavirusLockdown . (12-4-2020) pic.twitter.com/vd3BJeoHm0

According to a tweet by ANI (Asian News International), "10 foreign nationals who were caught strolling along the bank of river Ganga in Rishikesh were made to write 'I didn't follow lockdown rules, I am sorry,' for 500 times as a punishment for violating #CoronavirusLockdown."

