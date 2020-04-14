Make-your-own DoubleTree chocolate chip cookies with the official, newly-revealed recipe

As if the Disney Dole Whip and Churro recipes weren't enough to plump us up in quarantine, now Hilton has offered up their recipe for DoubleTree Inn's famous chocolate chip cookies:

For the first time ever, DoubleTree by Hilton is sharing the official bake-at-home recipe for the brand’s beloved and delicious chocolate chip cookie, so at-home bakers can create the warm and comforting treat in their own kitchens.

The warm chocolate chip cookie welcome is synonymous with DoubleTree hotels worldwide, and travelers look forward to receiving one, fresh from the oven, upon their arrival.