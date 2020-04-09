Disney shares recipes for DIY Dole Whip and Churros

Swedish artist Daniel Björk is the mad mind behind these wonderfully evil visions of classic horror films reimagined as Disney’s Wonderful World of Reading vintage children’s books. My wish upon a star is that they were real! See more at Björk’s Instagram.
It’s only a matter of time before Disney owns every piece of intellectual property on the planet. And when that day comes, we’ll likely be treated to adorable reboots of gory, existential classics. In the meantime, we’ll have to settle for Swedish cartoonist Daniel Björk’s imagined versions of the inevitable future. View this post on Instagram […]
If you care about The Simpsons with the same intensity that I don’t care about the Simpsons, you’ll be happy to hear that that Disney has finally sorted out how to stream the long-running cartoon sitcom in its proper 4:3 ratio. Disney+ will start kicking it old school, by the end of May. In a […]
Believe it or not, you can still score a new job in the midst of the pandemic. There are a bunch of industries under more demand stress than ever that have an immediate need to grow. Regardless of the specific role needed or company that’s hiring, one skill that can only help you score an […]
If you’ve ever tried to shoot your own videos, you know the equipment costs to do it right can mount up quickly. Even if you’re fine with capturing video on your trusty smartphone, you still need a mount to keep your phone in place. And you’ll need a mic to augment your smartphone’s not so […]
“The whole point of a programming language is to get the most out of the computer and the developer…This is why I like Python so much…few Python developers write code that is difficult to pass on to another developer.” With so much in tech so inherently complicated, that comment from Thomas Hatch, CTO and co-founder […]