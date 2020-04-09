Disney shares recipes for DIY Dole Whip and Churros

All the Disney Parks are closed* but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy two of their most famous flavors: the Dole Whip and churros.

Last Sunday, the Disney Parks Blog shared the recipe for Churro Tots, which is based on their in-park, cinnamon-y snack:



Crazy fact: Over 5.5 million churros were sold at Disney Parks each year. Not this year but, you know.

And, via the Disneyland app, they shared how to make an at-home version of their super-popular tropical treat, the Dole Whip. Full recipe here.

*And expect mandatory temperature checks when they re-open.

photo via Disney Parks Blog, screengrab via Disneyland app

(Deseret News)