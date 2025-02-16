This year, order your cookies from trans or non-binary Girl Scouts

According to the Trans Legislation Tracker (TLT), 2024 was the fifth year in a row to break records for the total number of anti-trans bills considered across the United States in a given calendar year. The Trans Legislation Tracker website states that their research has documented "a surge of bills seeking to deny access to basic healthcare, legal recognition, education, facilities, and the right to publicly exist." In 2024, 674 bills were considered across 43 US states. Fifty of them passed, in 17 states. And 2025 is on track to continue this awful trend. So far this year, Trans Legislation Tracker is tracking 509 bills in 46 US states. Five have passed, 22 have failed, and 482 are currently active. TLT is also currently tracking 20 national anti-trans bills. Furthermore, to date, the Trump/Musk Regime has signed ten Executive Orders that harm trans people.

In the midst of this alarming tsunami of anti-trans bills and executive orders in the United States negatively impacting trans and gender-diverse people in every state, one small way to help support trans youth is to buy your Girl Scout cookies from trans and non-binary Girl Scouts. As Erin Reed, "Transgender Journalist reporting on LGBTQ+ legislation, news, and life every day" explains, the Girl Scouts organization has "openly included transgender and nonbinary individuals in its membership" for years. Reed has also very helpfully compiled this terrific list of over 100 trans and non-binary Girl Scouts that you can buy cookies from. Reed describes how they created the first such list four years ago, and why they continue to do so:

At that time, a wave of anti-trans sentiment was intensifying, prompting me to seek out transgender Girl Scouts from whom to order. One major benefit of their online ordering system is that it allows for trans girl scouts to sell their cookies with relative privacy and no contact between the scout and the purchaser when it comes to online orders. My initial effort was a success, meeting the goals of every single scout featured on the page. The achievement felt wonderful during what seemed like one of the most severe legislative attacks on transgender children in recent memory. Unbeknownst to us, each subsequent year would bring greater such attacks . . . It is that time of year again. I have reached out to the families on my list to gather girl scouts to purchase cookies from. Please consider choosing a trans girl scout to get your cookies from this year – the kids are under attack this year more than ever, so let's give them some joy.

I order cookies to ship to my son and his friends every year, and I'm so glad I found this list, because I'll definitely be ordering from it this year. If you haven't ordered yours yet, or if you want to order more, go get your cookies here! (Remember to choose the shipping option (not the 'hand deliver' option).

And to learn more about anti-trans legislation, check out the Trans Legislation Tracker website. This independent research organization tracks anti-trans bills and provides a wealth of information and data for academics, journalists, and the general public to better understand and engage with anti-trans legislation. They explain: