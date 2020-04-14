North Korea launches cruise missiles in 5th weapons test this year

On Tuesday morning, North Korea launched short-range cruise missiles in the country's fifth weapons test this year. So we got that going for us. Which is nice.

The barrage of missiles were fired off the waters of North Korea's eastern coast.

South Korea's military says this is a show of force on the eve of an important state anniversary in the North, and parliamentary elections in the South.

More at Reuters.

South Korea says that North Korea has fired several short-range missiles https://t.co/kwYlRdcfkn — Bloomberg (@business) April 14, 2020

NEW: North Korea fires missiles from ground and air, the most high-profile among a series of weapons tests that North Korea has conducted recently amid stalled nuclear talks and concerns over a coronavirus outbreak in the country. https://t.co/QrElKDjGvz — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 14, 2020

North Korea fires barrage of missiles on eve of founder Kim il-Sung's birthday, South Korea's elections https://t.co/8l6vUKSki5 — Jim Clancy (@ClancyReports) April 14, 2020

Kim Jong Un fired multiple missiles today ahead of elections in South Korea, @TheJihyeLee reports. North Korea often times its military provocations to coincide with major political events.https://t.co/Mlm28NRmCo — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 14, 2020

I should be clear though: nobody really thinks North Korea's missile launch will be a major issue in South Korea's election. It probably won't get very much media attention here. — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) April 14, 2020