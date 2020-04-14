/ Xeni Jardin / 6:55 am Tue Apr 14, 2020

North Korea launches cruise missiles in 5th weapons test this year

On Tuesday morning, North Korea launched short-range cruise missiles in the country's fifth weapons test this year. So we got that going for us. Which is nice.

The barrage of missiles were fired off the waters of North Korea's eastern coast.

South Korea's military says this is a show of force on the eve of an important state anniversary in the North, and parliamentary elections in the South.

