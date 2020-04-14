/ Thom Dunn / 3:00 am Tue Apr 14, 2020

Someone made Found Poetry out of all the emails they've received about COVID-19

I know she doesn't specifically say that these are all emails from Brands™ or PR people — but I think we all know the truth. Either way, that's some beautiful god damn poetry.

Image: John Cummings / Wikimedia Commons (CC 4.0)

 