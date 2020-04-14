Someone made Found Poetry out of all the emails they've received about COVID-19

I know she doesn't specifically say that these are all emails from Brands™ or PR people — but I think we all know the truth. Either way, that's some beautiful god damn poetry.
Image: John Cummings / Wikimedia Commons (CC 4.0)
Hyoog if true. "The President of the United States has the authority to do what the President has the authority to do," President Trump says. He says local government "can't do anything without the approval of the President of the United States." pic.twitter.com/MZsVSM1bcV — joshscampbell (@joshscampbell) April 13, 2020 I’m going to put it very […]
During a totally unhinged coronavirus briefing that was a verbal abuse session and campaign rally, impeached and manifestly unfit U.S. president Donald Trump said “When somebody is the President of the United States, the authority is total.”
“’The difference now is the speed with which it spreads, and the denigration of the institutions that we rely on to understand the truth. I think we’re in dangerous territory.’” Don’t miss the New York Times investigation detailing Russia’s decade-long health disinformation campaign against the United States and other Western democracies, using social media and […]
