South Dakota's Republican governor resisted Coronavirus stay-at-home order, now it's a COVID-19 hot spot

[CDC]
The Trump-aligned GOP governor of South Dakota resisted the urgent appeal by epidemiologists to issue a “stay-at-home” order. Now the state is home to a COVID-19 outbreak. Ignoring science has consequences.
“As governors across the country fell into line in recent weeks, South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem stood firm: There would be no statewide order to stay home,” the Washington Post reports today in a review of what went so wrong in the state.
Thanks to the governor's stupidity and science denialism, South Dakota is now home to one of the largest single coronavirus clusters anywhere in the United States, with more than 300 workers at a giant Smithfield pork-processing plant now confirmed to be sick with the virus.
https://twitter.com/i/events/1250113407744978945
Take this multiple choice test that asks 13 science questions, one for each grade. I got 11 out of 13. I missed the 2nd grade and the 10th grade questions.
Right after astronauts Apollo 11 astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin, and Michael Collins splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969, they were brought aboard the USS Hornet (CVS-12) and immediately entered a Mobile Quarantine Facility (MQF) along with a NASA flight surgeon and recovery engineer. See below for a […]
The majestic image below of the Eagle Nebula’s “Pillars of Creation,” captured by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, has become an iconic astronomical photograph. It depicts the visible light, meaning the part of the electromagnetic spectrum that the human eye can see. In this new take above, NASA scientists present the same view of […]
Been noodling around with a podcast idea for…what, years now? Well, it’s time to get serious, people. There is no time like right now to work out all the logistics of turning your marinating idea into an actual real, profitable podcast. And no, that isn’t a mistake. It could actually be a profitable enterprise. According […]
Almost all of us enjoy the idea of having some live plants in our homes. Unfortunately, some of us who would like to think we have a green thumb really only have hands of death when it comes to our unsuspecting flora friends. And the number 1 killer of innocent house plants? Overwatering. Oh, and […]
Even in their well-stocked pantry of digital goodies, Illustrator might be the most stealthily powerful app that Adobe’s popular Creative Cloud offers. As the go-to platform to create virtually any scalable vector graphic project, its versatility is mostly unmatched, even by its more famous sibling Adobe Photoshop. Of course, learning how to harness all that […]