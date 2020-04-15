A Calvinesque and Hobbesian look at a pandemic

Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH the mischievous imp little Donald is warned of a coming alien virus invasion and leaps into inaction

Announcing TWO Tom the Dancing Bug books coming in May from Clover Press, in celebration of the comic's upcoming 30th anniversary--> Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader. Information about the books, including how to pre-order, and special offers HERE.

"Each week Ruben Bolling takes an unassuming little blank white rectangle and fills it up with clever cartoonery, sneaky commentary, and more political laughs than you can shake a stick at. All hail Tom the Dancing Bug!"

-Matt Groening

JOIN Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE. Be the first kid on your block to see each week's comic, get exclusive extra comics, sneak peeks, insider scoops, and lots of other stuff. JOIN TODAY.

FOLLOW @RubenBolling on the Twitters and a Face Book perhaps some Insta-grams, and even my/our MeWe.

READ more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.

