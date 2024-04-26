Wired co-founder Kevin Kelly unveils 73 nuggets of wisdom for a life well-lived

Kevin Kelly is my friend and a co-author of our weekly Recomendo newsletter ("6 brief personal recommendations of cool stuff" – subscribe for free here!). He was a co-founder of Wired magazine (he hired me to work there in 1993) and was the editor of The Whole Earth Review. He is a relentless optimist, and every time I talk to him, I feel more energized and hopeful about the future.

Kevin recently celebrated his 73rd birthday. To commemorate, he posted a four-part Twitter thread with 73 useful pieces of advice. Kevin has been creating these advice lists on his birthday for the last few years, and a lot of his advice was compiled into an excellent book, called, Excellent Advice for Living: Wisdom I Wish I'd Known Earlier.

Here are some of my favorites from his most recent Twitter thread:

The best way to criticize something is to make something better.

Admitting that "I don't know" at least once a day will make you a better person.

Forget trying to decide what your life's destiny is. That's too grand. Instead, just figure out what you should do in the next 2 years.

Aim to be effective, but unpredictable. That is, you want to act in a way that AIs have trouble modeling or imitating. That makes you irreplaceable.

Try to define yourself by what you love and embrace, rather than what you hate and refuse.

Read a lot of history so you can understand how weird the past was; that way you will be comfortable with how weird the future will be.

When shopping for anything physical (souvenirs, furniture, books, tools, shoes, equipment), ask yourself: where will this go? Don't buy it unless there is a place it can live. Something may need to leave in order for something else to come in.

You can become the world's best in something primarily by caring more about it than anyone else.

Asking "what-if?" about your past is a waste of time; asking "what-if?" about your future is tremendously productive.

Most arguments are not really about the argument, so most arguments can't be won by arguing.

The surest way to be successful is to invent your own definition of success. Shoot your arrows first and then paint a bull's eye around where they land. You're the winner!

Changing your mind about important things is not a consequence of stupidity, but a sign of intelligence.

When you are stuck or overwhelmed, focus on the smallest possible thing that moves your project forward.

In a museum you need to spend at least 10 minutes with an artwork to truly see it. Aim to view 5 pieces at 10 minutes each rather than 100 at 30 seconds each.

Your decisions will become wiser when you consider these three words: "…and then what?" for each choice.

Never accept a work meeting until you've seen the agenda and know what decisions need to be made. If no decisions need to be made, skip the meeting.

The most common mistake we make is to do a great job on an unimportant task.

Best sleep aid: first, get really tired.

If someone is calling you to alert you to fraud, nine out of ten times they are themselves the fraudster. Hang up. Call the source yourself if concerned.

Avoid making any kind of important decision when you are either hungry, angry, lonely, or tired (HALT). Just halt when you are HALT.

If you are out of ideas, go for a walk. A good walk empties the mind—and then refills it with new stuff.

To tell a good story, you must reveal a surprise; otherwise it is just a report.

You'll never meet a very successful pessimistic person. If you want to be remarkable, get better at being optimistic.

