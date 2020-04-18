/ Rob Beschizza / 7:06 am Sat Apr 18, 2020

As beaches reopen, watch Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attempt to put on a protective mask

Florida is reopening its beaches, having gotten bored of coronavirus lockdown. To make a show of caring about the Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis donned a protective mask. He put it on wrong, leaving it half-dangling off his face and completely useless.

However low your expectations remain, they are too high.