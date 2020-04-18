Racist high-school students expelled

Two high-school seniors in Carrollton, Georgia, were expelled from the school this week after posting a racist video to social media.
In a statement, Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Mark Albertus said the students’ behavior was unacceptable and “not representative of the district’s respect for all people.”
“The racist behavior observed in the video easily violates this standard,” he said. “They are no longer students at Carrollton High School.”
Just desserts for the racists, but the school's stated rationale for expelling them is meaningless officialese and could be (and will be) applied to any speech they don't like. The school should be made to explain what about the racist video goes beyond the diminishing free-speech protections students enjoy.
Another way of putting it: the authorities don't care about the racism, they care about not being held responsible for an environment where it thrives.
