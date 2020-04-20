Cow rescued from pool

In this video, a cow is pursued into a swimming pool by two dogs. The cow is not particularly threatened by the other animals, but is unable to haul itself out of the water and appears to be in danger of drowning. It eventually finds the shallow end, though, and gets a little last-minute help. The video has an interesting voice-over.

