This stop-motion Super Mario Bros video uses over 500 Rubik Cubes

In honor of Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary of the video game (released in 1985, two years after the arcade game launched), here's an amazing stop motion animation of the game in action. It took BigWendy over a week to create, using over 500 Rubik Cubes.

