Woman decides to live a week in the life of Super Mario

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be Super Mario? To spend your days fixing bathrooms, rescuing princesses, riding dinosaurs, murdering weird sentient mutant mushroom creatures, and getting high on mushrooms to drive go-karts down a rainbow? Polygon's XTINA GG has certainly thought about it. And now, she's taken the extra step: she's lived an entire week in the shoes of Mario Mario, and lived to tell the story (without even relying on one of those green 1-up mushrooms).

Over the course of five days, XTINA-as-Mario wore a full body Super Mario costume and plumbed toilets, jumping a lot, eating Italian food, powering-up with (Baby Bella) mushrooms, go-karting, mini-golfing, and, of course, dancing. (Though it's worth noting that she did not shoot any fireballs out of her mouth after eating flowers.)

