/ Xeni Jardin / 1:49 pm Tue Apr 21, 2020

'There are more important things than living' —TX Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on COVID-19 deaths

"There are more important things than living,” said the Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Texas about Americans who are dying of COVID-19.

“There are more important things than living ... I don't want to die, nobody wants to die but man we've got to take some risks.”

Got it.