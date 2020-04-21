'There are more important things than living' —TX Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on COVID-19 deaths

"There are more important things than living,” said the Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Texas about Americans who are dying of COVID-19.

“There are more important things than living ... I don't want to die, nobody wants to die but man we've got to take some risks.”

TX Lt Gov Dan Patrick: "There are more important things than living ... I dont want to die, nobody wants to die but man we've got to take some risks" pic.twitter.com/dRTF8Moav4 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 21, 2020

Got it.