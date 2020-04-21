/ David Pescovitz / 10:00 am Tue Apr 21, 2020

Warehouse pallet jack driver falls asleep... incredible calamity ensues

"Attention please! Clean up needed on aisle 14. And aisle 15. And aisle 16. And aisle 17. And..."

This pallet jack driver appears to have dozed off at the wheel. Fortunately, it doesn't seem that anyone was injured.