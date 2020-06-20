/ Gareth Branwyn / 7:37 pm Sat Jun 20, 2020

Public Enemy releases new anti-Trump protest video

Public Enemy has released a new track and video, "State of the Union (STFU)." Produced by legendary DJ Premier, the track is described in the press release as “a fiery return to the frontlines as they take on Donald Trump and his fascist regime.”

The press released included the lyric sheet for the track.


Image: YouTube screengrab