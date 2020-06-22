Lovecraft Country is coming to HBO and I am here for it

If HBO's upcoming Lovecraft Country is even 20% as great as its source material— Matt Ruff's novel bearing the same name—We're in for a fun, terrifying treat. I suppose we'll know, soon enough: the series is set to debut on HBO, this August

Elizabeth Warren on Game of Thrones: "It’s about the women." In a piece for The Cut, Senator Elizabeth Warren (presidential candidate and HBO fan) shares her love for Game of Thrones. It’s loaded with spoilers and political metaphors, so proceed with caution if you’re not caught up or allergic to allegory. Dany believes fiercely in her right to rule, but she despises what ruling means […] READ THE REST

Watch: The Inventor documentary trailer about the rise and fall of Theranos grifter Elizabeth Holmes The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, HBO’s documentary about fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, who started her multi-billion-dollar healthcare company Theranos when she was 19-years-old, airs on March 16. That gives me six days to finish the highly-engaging Theranos bio, Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, by Wall Street Journal reporter, […] READ THE REST

The Allbaro Air takes a new approach to fixing your bad posture and it doesn’t feel like a straitjacket If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […] READ THE REST

Become your most productive self while working from home with these expert led classes How productive are you in the new work from homeworld? Well, we can’t specifically gauge your specific performance and level of engagement, but according to recent reports, workers throughout the world are generating some mixed reviews overall. One California firm reported that 30,000 remote workers they recorded showed a 47 percent increase in worker productivity […] READ THE REST