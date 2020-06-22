/ Seamus Bellamy / 7:30 am Mon Jun 22, 2020

Lovecraft Country is coming to HBO and I am here for it

If HBO's upcoming Lovecraft Country is even 20% as great as its source material—Matt Ruff's novel bearing the same name—We're in for a fun, terrifying treat. I suppose we'll know, soon enough: the series is set to debut on HBO, this August