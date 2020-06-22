Man removes wet clay blob on head slice by slice

In this footage, William Cobbing (instagram) wears a giant ball of clay on his head. He slices off layers with a wire to reveal a gooey, dripping face.
with everything postponed and having to stay isolated, it’s been back to just me messing about with clay
There are more in the series:
See also the work of Olivier de Sagazan.
These amazing creations are the work of Mihai Armeanu Rosin, a retired chef turned mad tinkerer in Romania whose nephew posted about them on IMGUR.
{Shan, Shui}* is art-generating code that produces traditional Chinese landscape paintings. It’s running here and here and each time you load the page, you’ll get a new landscape. {Shan, Shui}* is inspired by traditional Chinese landscape scrolls (such as this and this) and uses noises and mathematical functions to model the mountains and trees from […]
Turkish sculpture Necati Korkmaz makes tiny works of art, most of which can only be fully appreciated with a magnifying glass. His latest effort is a chess set smaller than a thumbtack. The board is 9 millimeters square and the pieces, around 1.5-3 millimeters in size, are moved with tiny sticks. Korkmaz hopes to be […]
If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […]
How productive are you in the new work from homeworld? Well, we can’t specifically gauge your specific performance and level of engagement, but according to recent reports, workers throughout the world are generating some mixed reviews overall. One California firm reported that 30,000 remote workers they recorded showed a 47 percent increase in worker productivity […]
If the price is right, you’ll consider any deal. But when the price is free…well, that’s right in your price range, isn’t it? That’s what we thought. So here are 10 of the best offers or giveaways going on right now. You can jump in on all of these, pick up some really cool stuff, […]