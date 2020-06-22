/ Rob Beschizza / 6:42 am Mon Jun 22, 2020

Man removes wet clay blob on head slice by slice

with everything postponed and having to stay isolated, it’s been back to just me messing about with clay + camera. big shout-out to @space_studios_london for helping out their artists rn 🙌

In this footage, William Cobbing (instagram) wears a giant ball of clay on his head. He slices off layers with a wire to reveal a gooey, dripping face.

There are more in the series:

WIP #volumeup

with everything postponed, and having to stay isolated it’s been back to just me messing about with clay + camera. When making these new videos I was reminded of a conference I did years ago about art & analysis with @kivlandsharon at University of London, in which Herbert Lachmayer (Da Ponte, Vienna) spoke about ‘carpaccio of the ego’, which threw up all kinds of images for me.

more clay + camera #ironoxide #outdamnedspot

See also the work of Olivier de Sagazan.

