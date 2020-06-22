Man removes wet clay blob on head slice by slice

with everything postponed and having to stay isolated, it’s been back to just me messing about with clay

In this footage, William Cobbing ( instagram ) wears a giant ball of clay on his head. He slices off layers with a wire to reveal a gooey, dripping face.

Generative Shan Shui landscape paintings {Shan, Shui}* is art-generating code that produces traditional Chinese landscape paintings. It’s running here and here and each time you load the page, you’ll get a new landscape. {Shan, Shui}* is inspired by traditional Chinese landscape scrolls (such as this and this) and uses noises and mathematical functions to model the mountains and trees from […] READ THE REST

Sculptor creates the world's tiniest chess set, the size of a thumbtack Turkish sculpture Necati Korkmaz makes tiny works of art, most of which can only be fully appreciated with a magnifying glass. His latest effort is a chess set smaller than a thumbtack. The board is 9 millimeters square and the pieces, around 1.5-3 millimeters in size, are moved with tiny sticks. Korkmaz hopes to be […] READ THE REST

The Allbaro Air takes a new approach to fixing your bad posture and it doesn’t feel like a straitjacket If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […] READ THE REST

Become your most productive self while working from home with these expert led classes How productive are you in the new work from homeworld? Well, we can’t specifically gauge your specific performance and level of engagement, but according to recent reports, workers throughout the world are generating some mixed reviews overall. One California firm reported that 30,000 remote workers they recorded showed a 47 percent increase in worker productivity […] READ THE REST