Covid cases soar in U.S.

Unmasked woman filmed berating other shoppers and coughing on them It’s a beautiful spring morning in America and footage of an angry, unmasked woman coughing on people is going viral. It’s hard to know where she lies on the spectra of politics, narcissism or partiality to facts. But internet sleuths have apparently identified her and she works in healthcare. This fact, if it’s true, is […] READ THE REST

Covid-19 is making New York kinky again Memo: Wash your hands, and your sex toys. The New York Health department has issued a “harm reduction strategy” document encouraging city residents to eschew in-person hookups and opt instead for “video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, sexy Zoom parties or chat rooms.” But if you absolutely must, the memo offers covid-19 safety tips for […] READ THE REST

COVID-19 grows in Los Angeles's poorer communities The LA Times has observed that COVID-19 infection rates are falling in wealthier enclaves while gaining traction in poorer communities. Denser living conditions, higher populations of ‘essential’ workers, and historic difficulty accessing health care force folks in a position to be infected. LA Times: The Times compared neighborhoods in which more than 25% of the […] READ THE REST

