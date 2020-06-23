Covid cases soar in U.S.

A chart of newly-confirmed cases of Covid paints a grim picture of a suddenly-resurgent pandemic in the United States. Published by the Financial Times and based on data from the Covid Tracking Project and other sources, the chart suggests that Brazil and India are similarly unable to contain the disease while Europe has limited its spread; the U.K. formally ended many lockdown measures today.
The U.S. surge is reportedly centered in red states, where conservatives have been successful in lifting lockdown measures early and have sought to politicize wearing masks and social distancing. The new cases also skew younger, making them less likely to be serious.
It’s a beautiful spring morning in America and footage of an angry, unmasked woman coughing on people is going viral. It’s hard to know where she lies on the spectra of politics, narcissism or partiality to facts. But internet sleuths have apparently identified her and she works in healthcare. This fact, if it’s true, is […]
Memo: Wash your hands, and your sex toys. The New York Health department has issued a “harm reduction strategy” document encouraging city residents to eschew in-person hookups and opt instead for “video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, sexy Zoom parties or chat rooms.” But if you absolutely must, the memo offers covid-19 safety tips for […]
The LA Times has observed that COVID-19 infection rates are falling in wealthier enclaves while gaining traction in poorer communities. Denser living conditions, higher populations of ‘essential’ workers, and historic difficulty accessing health care force folks in a position to be infected. LA Times: The Times compared neighborhoods in which more than 25% of the […]
