/ Rob Beschizza / 6:30 am Tue Jun 23, 2020

Covid cases soar in U.S.

A chart of newly-confirmed cases of Covid paints a grim picture of a suddenly-resurgent pandemic in the United States. Published by the Financial Times and based on data from the Covid Tracking Project and other sources, the chart suggests that Brazil and India are similarly unable to contain the disease while Europe has limited its spread; the U.K. formally ended many lockdown measures today.

The U.S. surge is reportedly centered in red states, where conservatives have been successful in lifting lockdown measures early and have sought to politicize wearing masks and social distancing. The new cases also skew younger, making them less likely to be serious.