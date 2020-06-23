Man uses a lucky coin to win $4-million from scratch ticket -- not once, but twice

In 2017, 50-year-old Mark Clark from Michigan scratched an instant lottery ticket with a special coin his father had given him and won $4,000,000. Using the same coin this week, he won another $4,000,000!
“You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” he said to the Michigan Lottery. “It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling. ...I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this.”
Where can I get me one of them coins?
Via AP
Image: Michigan Lottery
