Sleep *inside* a beehive: free plans!

According to bigtime beekeeper Leo Sharashkin, a great benefit of using horizontal hives (as opposed to vertically-oriented boxes) is that "you can sleep in them." Sharashkin built his own bee bed and has shared free plans on his site.
"I call it Bed-and-Bees or B&B and it is a long horizontal hive where you are separated from the bees by thin planks and can bathe in their warmth and vibration and smells without any danger of being stung," he writes. "It will change your life forever once you experience how relaxing and soothing and healing it is. It surely changed ours!"
Bed & Bees: Sleep with the Bees (HorizontalHive.com via Weird Universe)
• Ruairi O Leocháin of Athlone Wildlife Apiaries decided to make a lego beehive “just for a bit of craic” A beekeeper in Ireland put their coronavirus quarantine time to good use by crafting an elaborate, fully functioning beehive out of LEGOs.
A species of giant hornets native to Asia, nicknamed “murder hornets,” with mandibles that look like spiky shark fins they use to bite the heads off honeybees. People who’ve been stung by these hornets say their venom and stingers feel like hot metal driving into skin.
“Complaints of bees flying out of an apartment’s duct work led to a frightening discovery Monday in Virginia: An 8-foot-long hive was in the living room ceiling, including 100 pounds of raw honey.” A pest control company in Richmond, Virginia claims to haves removed an 8-foot-long beehive from someone’s apartment.
If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […]
Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […]
If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […]