University of Cincinnati will remove Hitler-praiser Marge Schott's name from stadium

Schott's foundation has encouraged discussions about naming rights. "While we cannot make excuses for the rhetoric made by Mrs. Schott decades ago, we can ask you to learn from Mrs. Schott's mistakes as well as her great love for Cincinnati," the foundation said in a statement this month. "We appreciate what these great organizations bring to Cincinnati and we fully support the decisions made by the organizations who have received grants from the Foundation."

The University of Cincinnati happily took a $2 million donation from the Marge and Charles J. Schott Foundation to build a stadium and name it Marge Schott Stadium, even though it was aware that Schott repeatedly praised Hitler and admitted to having a swastika armband at home. But suddenly, the university decided it wasn't such a good idea to have a stadium named after her, after all, and said it will rename it.

