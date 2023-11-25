Derek Chauvin, the cop who murdered George Floyd, is stabbed in federal prison

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis cop who murdered George Floyd and was sentenced to more than 20 years' imprisonment, was stabbed by another inmate at a federal prison in Arizona. The Associated Press reports that the attack took place at Tucson's medium-security Federal Correctional Institution and that Chauvin is in serious condition.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated person was assaulted at FCI Tucson at around 12:30 p.m. local time Friday. In a statement, the agency said responding employees contained the incident and performed "life-saving measures" before the inmate, who it did not name, was taken to a hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

Fortunately, no-one else was injured. Chauvin, 47, knows what's coming: his lawyer previously requested he be not be housed with the rabble. Tucson's federal prison seems to be quite the rodeo, too: an inmate recently pulled a gun on a visitor, but it misfired and no-one was harmed. Other federal prisons have recently seen the stabbing of prolific sex offender Larry Nassar, the suicide of Ted Kaczynski, and the death of pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The AP has an ongoing investigation into the shambolic state of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.