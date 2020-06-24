/ Jason Weisberger / 10:09 am Wed Jun 24, 2020

This Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite looks to be the most cheerful of cars

One of, if not THE, cutest cars of all time is the Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite. This one looks ready for some paint.

Bring A Trailer:

This 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite is finished in white over a red interior and is powered by a 948cc inline-four paired with a four-speed manual gearbox. The car is said to have been sold new in the United States, taken overseas by a US serviceman, and eventually returned stateside. It then changed hands and subsequently sat dormant for more than 30 years. In early 2020 the car reportedly was serviced with rebuilds of the carburetors, distributor, generator, shocks, radiator, brakes, and more. This Bugeye is now offered in Oklahoma by the selling dealer with a clean Minnesota title.