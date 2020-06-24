This Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite looks to be the most cheerful of cars

This 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite is finished in white over a red interior and is powered by a 948cc inline-four paired with a four-speed manual gearbox. The car is said to have been sold new in the United States, taken overseas by a US serviceman, and eventually returned stateside. It then changed hands and subsequently sat dormant for more than 30 years. In early 2020 the car reportedly was serviced with rebuilds of the carburetors, distributor, generator, shocks, radiator, brakes, and more. This Bugeye is now offered in Oklahoma by the selling dealer with a clean Minnesota title.

One of, if not THE, cutest cars of all time is the Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite. This one looks ready for some paint.

Ford police SUV heats its interior to 133 degrees to kill COVID-19 Ford is testing new software for its Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles that heats the vehicle’s interior to 133 degrees for 15 minutes to kill COVID-19. Ideally, this happens when nobody is inside the car. The new disinfecting technique–not unlike a kitchen oven’s “self cleaning” feature–is based on research conducted with the Ohio State University Department […] READ THE REST

Watch a documentary about Batman's Batmobile through the ages From the stately and elegant Batmobile Cadillac seen in the 1943 movie serials to the latest militaristic models, this is the on-screen history of Batman’s Batmobile. Of course the true high point was the 1955 Lincoln Futura tricked out by George Barris for the 1960s TV series. READ THE REST

Volkswagen apologizes for racist ad A Volkswagen ad posted to its official Instagram account depicted an enormous disembodied white hand dragging a black man away from a Volkswagen Golf, then flicking him into a building signposted “Petit Colon”, which translates as “little colonist”. Volkswagen soon removed it an apologized. “We posted a racist advertising video on Volkswagen’s Instagram channel,” the […] READ THE REST

Learn how to optimize your site's SEO with the help of this analysis tool If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […] READ THE REST

This hub keeps up to 8 devices plugged in at once so you can keep grinding Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […] READ THE REST