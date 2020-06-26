Check out the Pogues' tour rider from 1991 — the last year Shane MacGowan was in the band

The Pogues' singer-songwriter and tin whistle player Spider Stacy confirmed that this was real, tweeting, "The secret as to how we all stayed in such great shape..no veal, no fast food, no german wine and plenty of cigarettes."

This bundle of 1991 Pogues concert paperwork includes an impressive rider... Might have to rethink my two tins of Diet Irn Bru if I ever get back to doing live events 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cZWynrIOAi — Paul John Dykes (@PaulJohnDykes) June 23, 2020

I am genuinely surprised at how little booze is on this list, and also that the Pogues were only bringing in a £4K guarantee plus 80 percent of the house.

