Eager to see Air Disasters YouTube get its hands on MS Flight Sim 2020

This video compares the scenery and airframes in Microsoft Flight Simulator X to the forthcoming Microsoft Flight Sim 2020. Everyone has their own reasons for liking new things, but I'm a huge fan of Allec Joshua Ibay and other people who recreate airplane crashes in fastidious and terrifying detail (as opposed to the explosive fantasies of cable-TV recreations). I can't rightly say that air disasters YouTube is the best YouTube but it's about to get a massive upgrade.

Play this fun web-based biosphere simulator You’ve probably seen a biosphere ecosystem before. It’s a glass orb filled with water, some aquatic plants, and some small animals like freshwater shrimp. The only input to the otherwise closed system is sunlight, and the goal is to keep the lifeforms inside the glass sphere going as long as possible. When I was at […] READ THE REST

Playable simulations of Covid-19 futures Marcel Salathé (epidemiologist) and Nicky Case (art/code) created this fun(?) way to visualize the spread of COVID-19 through a series of increasingly sophisticated playable simulations. The takeaway: “A lockdown isn’t a cure, it’s just a restart.” READ THE REST

New York Times' 3-D simulation shows the importance of social distancing The New York Times created a 3-D simulation of what happens to the droplets that are expelled when a person coughs or sneezes. Six feet seems to be the absolute minimum distance to stay away from someone. The droplets can travel up to 26 feet away from the source, and can remain suspended for up […] READ THE REST

The Trainz Railroad Simulator will make you feel like a master of the rails There’s always been something romantic about train travel. Whether it’s the connection to a bygone age or just the slower pace of life on the rails, the reassuring click of those steel wheels gliding over mile after mile of track through both cities and countrysides offers a warm and true taste of the complete world […] READ THE REST

The Smart Beat monitor knows and studies your baby’s breathing as they sleep It’s a silent tragedy that no one ever wants to even consider. But the reality is that Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) claims the lives of nearly 3,500 babies in the U.S. every year. It’s a horror no parent wants to face, yet the threat of this heartless killer has newborn parents keeping as close […] READ THE REST