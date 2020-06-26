/ Rob Beschizza / 6:27 am Fri Jun 26, 2020

Eager to see Air Disasters YouTube get its hands on MS Flight Sim 2020

This video compares the scenery and airframes in Microsoft Flight Simulator X to the forthcoming Microsoft Flight Sim 2020. Everyone has their own reasons for liking new things, but I'm a huge fan of Allec Joshua Ibay and other people who recreate airplane crashes in fastidious and terrifying detail (as opposed to the explosive fantasies of cable-TV recreations). I can't rightly say that air disasters YouTube is the best YouTube but it's about to get a massive upgrade.