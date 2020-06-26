Ken Burns: our monuments are representations of myth, not fact

This video from Ken Burns, featuring James Baldwin, will help you to call bullshit on anyone trying to tell you that tearing down a monument to racism is tearing down history.

Skin whitening cream to be made less racist by changing its name Unilever, the $143.8 billion vampire squid of toiletries and snacks, is promising to remove the word "fair" from the name of its skin-whitening cream "Fair and Lovely". It will also stop calling it whitening cream in marketing materials. Racism solved! "We recognise that the use of the words 'fair', 'white' and 'light' suggest a singular

Facial recognition leads to wrongful arrest of Black man in Detroit A Black man in Detroit was wrongfully arrested and detained by police who mis-identified him with a false facial recognition hit. The case of Robert Williams, an innocent person who was held in police custody for a day, is the first publicly reported case of artificial intelligence resulting in a false arrest in the United

