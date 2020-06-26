Please don't microwave your library books

The Kent District Library in Grand Rapids, Michigan is imploring its patrons to please not attempt to disinfect borrowed books by putting them in the microwave. The books contain metal RFID tags that will burn the pages and potentially cause a fire. From KIRO7
:
“I don’t know if it was something that they saw on the news — that they thought maybe the heat would kill COVID-19,” Kozlowicz told The Detroit Free Press.
The library said it uses U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines to ensure safety for using library materials. It also keeps all materials in quarantine for at least 72 hours.
For more on libraries' sanitization practices: "Do libraries fumigate books to disinfect them?" (Boing Boing)
Every year, adventurous (and oft-unprepared) hikers who are fans of Jon Krakauer’s book “Into the Wild” (1996) or the move based upon it have attempted the treacherous 20 mile trek on Alaska’s Stampede Trail to the abandoned bus where Chris McCandless found refuge (until his death) in 1992. And frequently, hikers making the pilgrimage have […]
In 2018, legendary Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward wrote Fear: Trump in the White House, a brutal look at the current administration. As we know, the story was just beginning. In September, we’ll get the follow-up, now listed on Amazon without a title or cover but described as “Bob Woodward’s second work of nonfiction on […]
• Trump did not know Britain was a nuclear power, asked if Finland was part of Russia, Bolton writes. • Intelligence briefings were a waste of time, “since much of the time was spent listening to Trump, rather than Trump listening to the briefers.” • During Trump’s 2018 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong […]
There’s always been something romantic about train travel. Whether it’s the connection to a bygone age or just the slower pace of life on the rails, the reassuring click of those steel wheels gliding over mile after mile of track through both cities and countrysides offers a warm and true taste of the complete world […]
It’s a silent tragedy that no one ever wants to even consider. But the reality is that Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) claims the lives of nearly 3,500 babies in the U.S. every year. It’s a horror no parent wants to face, yet the threat of this heartless killer has newborn parents keeping as close […]
At some point this summer, we’ve all got our fingers crossed that we’ll be out on a patio, basking in a gorgeous day and smelling the delicious char of burgers, steaks, chicken, and other succulent meats grilling to perfection. But before that day happens, it’s probably time to consider the state of that grill. Actually, […]