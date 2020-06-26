/ Carla Sinclair / 9:06 am Fri Jun 26, 2020

Watch: Nothing like a good ol' disaster movie to distract us from our chaos

What better way to escape from today's madness than to watch a film about an entirely different kind of disaster: a humanity-destroying comet? If we were living in the pre-pandemic olden days of last summer, Greenland would already be in theaters (originally scheduled for release June 12th), surely marketed as a blockbuster. Starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin, the big budget movie was rescheduled for July 31 due to, of course, the Covid-19 shutdowns. Then it was again rescheduled for its current theater release date of August 14th... for now.