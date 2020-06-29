/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:23 am Mon Jun 29, 2020

Two free or cheap alternatives to Adobe Illustrator

If you're a professional illustrator, podcaster, or filmmaker, a $53 a month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud is a fair price to pay. But if you're just interested in having a good vector graphics application, you can probably get by using Inkscape (free) or Affinity Designer (one time cost $50). Inkscape even runs on Linux computers. This video runs through the key features of each application.