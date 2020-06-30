Chart shows states where Covid is spiking

The Financial Times' latest chart of newly confirmed cases by state per capita, represented as a seven-day rolling average, suggests that the best place to go on vacation this summer is your own bed.
There are concerns, however, that reported Covid-19 deaths are not capturing the true impact of coronavirus on mortality around the world. The FT has gathered and analysed data on excess mortality — the numbers of deaths over and above the historical average — across the globe, and has found that death tolls in some countries are more than 50 per cent higher than usual. In many countries, these excess deaths exceed reported numbers of Covid-19 deaths by large margins.
US reporting appears excellent in general, notwithstanding the President's efforts to limit testing to work the numbers. You can't hide that many bodies for long. Florida is the obvious weak spot, with governor Ron DeSantis constantly in the news for statistical shenanigans.
The Supreme Court ruled friday that lockdown rules during the Covid-19 pandemic do not place an unconstitutional burden on free speech. The court’s four liberals were joined by chief justice John Roberts to form a 5-4 majority over the other conservative justices; the case concerned a church’s right to fill the pews after California governor […]
The U.S. death toll of those killed by Covid19 passed 100,000 today, according to The New York Times. Johns Hopkins’ tracker, which does not include U.S. deaths aboard cruise ships, placed the death toll at 99,783 on Wednesday. The toll is short of the true total, say experts, but the milestone, arbitrary as it is, […]
Sweden didn’t lock down much at all, whereas the UK seems consumed with lockdown theater. This chart, from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, paints a bleak picture either way.
