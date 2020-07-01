Watch "Zen for Film" (1965), a film about nothing, and everything

Inherent in the work’s material and conceptual aspects are notions of chance, trace, changeability, boredom, silence, and nothingness. With Zen for Film, the projection of a film leader creates an image of apparent nothingness that oscillates between the immateriality of projected light and the material traces, which slowly obliterate the leader’s transparent surface. Zen for Film shares meaningful aspects of chance, silence, and nothingness with such works as composer John Cage’s 4”33” (1952) and artist Robert Rauschenberg’s White Painting (1951).

Video artist Nam June Paik's "Zen for Film" (1964) is a projection of clear film leader. The image changes over time as dust and imperfections become visible. From the Bard Graduate Center gallery :

How a Black woman turned quilting into a surprisingly radical art form The New York Times has a fascinating new article about the life and work of Rosie Lee Tompkins, whose stunning quilting art is currently the subject of a retrospective exhibit (online, and in person) at the UC Berkeley Art Museum & Pacific Film Archive. I certainly hadn’t heard of Tompkins before this. Nor had I […] READ THE REST

Milton Glaser, legendary graphic designer, RIP Milton Glaser, the graphic designer who defined the visual style of the 1960s and 1970s, has died at age 91 of a stroke. Thanks for all the color, Mr. Glaser. You’ve seen his work everywhere, from the iconic “I ♥ NY” graphic for a 1977 tourism campaign to the incredible poster included in Bob Dylan’s […] READ THE REST

Another flawless art restoration in Spain A copy of Bartolomé Esteban Murillo’s The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables was restored magnificently by a “furniture restorer” in Spain, whose work challenges the illustrious heights of 2012’s Beast Jesus of Zaragoza. The restorer made a second attempt, reports Europa Press, which lacks the Beast Jesus je ne sais quoi of his first effort […] READ THE REST

Top 3 Reasons to Build a Website with Wix With all the website builders on the market, it can feel overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. The most important things to look for are usability, flexibility and a professional look and feel. That’s why over 180 million people use Wix to create the website of their dreams. Here are the top […] READ THE REST

Learn how to utilize WordPress to its full potential with the help of these training classes The saying goes that everyone is looking to build a better mousetrap. In the case of Elementor, they decided to take a swing at WordPress, the platform used to build a third of the world’s websites, and make it better. Four years later, there are already three million sites using Elementor, a WP plug-in which […] READ THE REST