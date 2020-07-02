Pandemic-frazzled dog goes on anti-fireworks rant

As many parts of the United States have seen huge upticks in spontaneous evening fireworks, one anxiety-filled dog has finally had enough in this cute Late Show cold open.
On a more serious note, if your pandemic pal(s) are having a hard time with fireworks, Cesar Milan (aka The Dog Whisperer) has a ton of useful tips for helping our canine friends weather the fireworks season.
There was already enough concern about the healthy state of our drinking water before COVID-19. And while there’s no evidence that the coronavirus has ever been detected in the water supply, the general sense of fear surrounding any type of contamination is obviously at a fever pitch everywhere. Contaminants like lead, chromium, arsenic, copper, mercury, […]
Allergies are brutal, affecting about 30 percent of all American adults. While many only saddle sufferers with mild irritations like coughing, sneezing, a runny nose or watering eyes, some symptoms can be even more intrusive and significantly more painful. Sinus pressure is one of those unholy side effects, causing a pain that can stretch from […]
“I probably use my chef’s knives more than any other tool in the kitchen.” – Bobby Flay, celebrity chef Cooking at home has taken on a whole new life in the wake of COVID-19, and even with restaurants slowly reopening across the US, there’s heavy reason to suspect that more of us preparing more meals […]