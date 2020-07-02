Pandemic-frazzled dog goes on anti-fireworks rant

On a more serious note, if your pandemic pal(s) are having a hard time with fireworks, Cesar Milan (aka The Dog Whisperer) has a ton of useful tips for helping our canine friends weather the fireworks season.

As many parts of the United States have seen huge upticks in spontaneous evening fireworks, one anxiety-filled dog has finally had enough in this cute Late Show cold open .

