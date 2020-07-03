Finger on the App creator tells 4 remaining players that they are all winners of $20k

Mr Beast, creator of Finger on the App, a game in which players vie to be the last one to keep their finger on their smartphone screen (and occasionally move it to a new spot indicated by the app, to prevent cheating) announced that he is ending the competition with four players remaining.
He tweeted:
Dear the four remaining contestants with your finger still on the app, I’m ending it here. Three days is insane! You ALL win and will ALL receive $20,000! CONGRATULATIONS!
