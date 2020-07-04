/ Rob Beschizza / 10:39 am Sat Jul 4, 2020

Unmasked shopper asserts constitutional right to sit on the floor in Costco

In a video posted to Tiktok, a shopper asserts her constitutional right not to wear a mask in Costco, then her constitutional right to plant her rear on the floor.

Karen at Costco #karen #costco #YouGotIt #nomasknoservice #nomask #dumptrump #covid19

