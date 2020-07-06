Watch the very first Pizza Hut commercial from 1965

At this point, Pizza Hut had just begun franchising out from their original Wichita, Kansas location. But this commercial was created for that OG red roofed joint. Put put!

That time Ministry's Al Jourgensen recorded a Shasta soda jingle In the early 1980s, Ministry’s Al Jourgensen made ends meet by recording advertising jingles. Above is a TV commercial he soundtracked for Shasta soda that aired in 1983, the same year Ministry released their debut album “With Sympathy” (featuring Jourgensen’s faux English accent). From his autobiography Ministry: The Lost Gospels According to Al Jourgensen: “Before […] READ THE REST

These 10 accessories can instantly change your selfie or video streaming game Photography isn’t just about lighting and composition anymore, especially when you’re shooting with your smartphone. While a wealth of expertise can absolutely help you grab better images, sometimes it’s just about having a great light or an amazing smoothing gimbal to instantly elevate your Instagram pics and other social videos from meh to standout. To […] READ THE REST

The Moskiller can eradicate mosquitoes from your backyard without any chemicals As the summer surges forward, grilling and evenings in the backyard may be the only serious outdoor excursions many of us take this season. Yet even with all of our current problems, there’s one group who doesn’t care a bit about COVID-19 and will still look to make any trip you make outside into an […] READ THE REST