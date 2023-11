In 1995, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and The Monkees pitched Pizza Hut pizza in a TV commercial, seen below. (Well, 3/4 of The Monkees anyway—unsurprisingly, the great Michael Nesmith didn't participate.)

Perhaps the best part of this story is that not only had Starr apparently never eaten Pizza Hut, he'd never had a slice of any kind.

"I'm highly allergic to onions and garlic and spices," Starr has said. "I've never had a pizza, never had a curry."

(r/ObscureMedia)